New emerging Objectivism in contemporary NFT art
Contemporary Canadian Artwork of Inuit Throat singer sisters motion graphic NFT Monolith
New benchmark trend NFT designs redefine the meaning of contemporary art
A word after a word after a word is power.”CLARE, NS, CANADA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Gallery of Atlantic Canadian NFT Creator Claude Edwin Theriault are visual symbolist representations; making extensive use of French Canadian Queer Asperger NFT creator Claude Edwin Theriault of MBF-lifestyle is bringing objectivism to his trending experience designs in the new emerging Canadian contemporary art movement disruptive Blockchain technology is creating.
— Margaret Atwood
The entire collection has Fountain Head Objectivism's main pillar beliefs of objective reality. absolute reason. individuality. laissez-faire capitalism is etched into the experience designs.
Minting artworks that serve as the anchor of stability amongst the sweeping social change happening with the Uranus Pluto alignment in the winter season of the fourth turning. All making life worse for most people with greater inequality, rising authoritarianism, and rampant misinformation of fake Data speak news. With the massive manipulation of the very perception of entire societies taking hold in the conquer and divide, tactics used by the elite people in power.
Nothing new from Roi Louis IV to the current emperor du jour, it’s the same script, only the media means and stories told have changed.
Hence the need to be not so much vigilant but selective as to what info we consume, it is in the realm of fine contemporary art that we can find solace.
The current Web 3.0 and the metaverse that is being built on; brings us to an inflection point; where we can reconfigure fundamental realities such as people’s physical “presence” with others and people’s conceptions of trust and truth; the choice is up to each and every one of us, in this New World Order we are now in..
Enabling us to set up our own personal Galt Gulch inner sanctum and breath our way through it, since social shifts have always been; they just have never been so Live on TV as they are now.
The basic 4 layers of the metaverse are the blockchain technology it is all built on, the second layer is the token economy or commercial interest society has, the third layer is the governance of the DAO meaning its decentralized members, and the fourth layer is the Metaverse philosophy of social connection.
All very Magna Carta like establishing law as power itself for now, since the need for order, is always essential. With a social core made up of freedom, via the autonomous and sovereign identities you have, Equality of equal opportunities and status. And justice with the rule of law via non-partisan governance consensus meaning without being part of a political party.
However, the philosophy is going to be a challenge since it will evolve and evolve fast. As A. I robots build it faster and better than any humans can, therefore the ongoing building task will be outsourced to the Grid Bots so humans can play.
It will be a very disruptive force, since most mainstream media and consumer brands like newspapers, radio stations, and car manufacturers to name but a few, will simply fall by the wayside. and cease to exist due to the Mass Adoption Tokenization MAT of a new tech that is as infinite as the cosmos, and drawing you in. More and more NFT projects are already expanding the NFT to beyond collectible by creating their own cryptocurrency connected to their NFT project.
Hence the need for Avatar genies that reflect a balance of style and the style of balance. Bringing utility to the table, since utility is the new asset of choice since it is tangible, meaning you can have it in hand. Like key players Meta key, Fractal Gaming, and World of Freight racing, your NFT designs will have it or not have it there will be no divide. In this very interactive technology with massive contemporary cultural processes, we simply are not accustomed to being a part of it yet. Since nothing draws a crowd quite like a crowd, in these days of change and migration to the next big metaverse thing.
Taking the very established framework of Contemporary art and expanding it all; due to the interactive 3D motion graphic design experience; side to it. The community factor is of prime importance since it is a key polarizing factor that makes or breaks any Communitas project. Where a sense of separation dissolves, and we merge with our people as we recapture the rapture, funnel our collective creative passions, and set forth to build stuff in group flow; like the human race has done many times before.
A daunting yet feasible challenge these days since we are so physically and philosophically divided by the divide and conquer powers that be, in the Agenda 21 league.of mainstream Jive at Five
However, group flow is something you can train in, like Qigong or learning to speak French. So you can lead and create aesthetic values and meaning with what’s next in the visual contemporary arts meets tech sphere of the metaverse.
The current Crypto punk status is based on the fact that they are the first and oldest NFT project on the Ethereum blockchain. With that as the foundation base, it is now evolving to where buyers are developing a more keen and selective eye on what the new NFT project should contain in the realm of aesthetics. Since that is what contemporary art does, it reflects the pop culture of the times and is very tuned to the social evolution it leads.
The 3D motion Graphic NFTs of MBF-Lifestyle produces experience designs that enable you to hold the agony and the ecstasy of existence without flinching from the former or grasping for the latter, and in so doing it sends shockwaves through time and space.
Canadian NFT Creator Contemporary Art Gallery walkthrough