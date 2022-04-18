Fourier Intelligence Inks Master Research Collaboration with Tan Tock Seng Hospital in Singapore

Fourier Intelligence X TTSH CART signing ceremony TTSH CART Demo Fourier Intelligence X TTSH CART signing ceremony 2

Tech unicorn Fourier Intelligence is furthering its global expansion to bring life-changing rehab robotics through its strategic partnership with TTSH Singapore

Our resources, joint development & test meaningful next-gen technologies for clinicians and patients, will maximise patients’ recovery potential & we can bring these innovations to more people” — Zen KOH, Co-Founder & Global HQ CEO of Fourier Intelligence Group

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fourier Intelligence has signed a Master Research Collaboration with TTSH’s Clinic for Advanced Rehabilitation Therapeutics ( CART ), which is marking a decade of pioneering innovation and empowering patients through its work in neurorehabilitation.The three-year collaboration will focus on the co-development of sustainable care models to help improve patients’ access to robotic therapies in both outpatient and community set-tings, beyond traditional specialist hospital rehabilitation.CART - which is marking its anniversary through a move into new premises, four times the size of its previous clinic - incorporates Fourier Intelligence’s RehabHub™, a forum for its range of state-of-the-art robotics to combine to support patient recovery and maximise re-habilitation potential, with the new partnership offering even greater possibilities for patient outcomes.The research will involve the ArmMotus™ EMU upper body robot, winner of this year’s Red Dot Design Award and iF Award, which has been hailed as having the potential to redefine neurorehabilitation through its pioneering design and capability.Through its expertise in using robotics - CART is the region’s first clinic to integrate robotics and virtual reality (VR) with traditional therapies - the clinic will be a ‘living lab’ to test and accelerate the adoption of Fourier Intelligence’s near market-ready innovations.One innovation currently being studied is the pioneering BalanceMotus™, which incorporates game-based features to enable therapists to measure patients’balance and fall risk digitally and in precision within 20 minutes, instead of the longer manual scoring. CART is evaluating the potential for more enhanced features to be developed to widen its potential into new patient groups, including the elderly.The partnership will also explore the potential use of such robotic technologies in the premises of TTSH’s community care partners and telerehabilitation therapy in patients’ homes, maximising the chances of patient engagement and participation.It builds further on Fourier Intelligence’s approach to strategic partnerships and collabora-tion with key sites around the world, including the University of Melbourne and the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, to deliver world-leading rehabilitation robotics to patients around the world.The Master Research Collaboration was confirmed through an official signing ceremony at-tended by Zen Koh, Fourier Intelligence Co-founder and Group Deputy CEO, and Professor Eugene Fidelis Soh, CEO of TTSH & Central Health.The event also included CART’s additional new partnership with Stroke Support Station, a stroke-focused community rehabilitation agency with expertise in robotic aided rehabilitation, the potential for rehab to be delivered outside of traditional hospital settings in Singa-pore increases further still.The opening ceremony of the new CART and its strategic partnerships were officiated by Minister for Health, Mr Ong Ye Kung.“We are honoured to deepen our collaboration with CART, the largest hospital facility in Singapore,” says Zen Koh.“Working together, we can consolidate our resources and jointly develop and test meaning-ful next generation technologies for use by clinicians and patients, which will maximise patients’ recovery potential and enable us to bring these innovations to more people than ever before.”“CART has been relentless in its pursuit of revolutionising patient care from the hospital to the community and home,” says Dr Loh Yong Joo, Head, Rehabilitation Medicine, Integrative & Community Care, TTSH.“It has embraced new technologies and combining them with conventional treatment approaches in seeking the best possible outcomes for patients.”“Its strategic partnerships with leading industry players, academics and community partners have contributed significantly to its remarkable growth and achievements in its first 10 years.”“We look forward to a dynamic partnership with Fourier Intelligence to bring the best rehabilitative care for our patients.”

An Introduction : Fourier Intelligence