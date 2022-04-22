New Lafarge Reports Suggest Lordstown Landfill’s Final Cap may be Failing

Lordstown Landfill's March 2022 surface scan report identified that 90% of the 2020 and 2021 capped areas are emitting toxic gases up to 20 ppb. Rotten egg odors occur at 10 ppb. Blue shaded areas are capped. Green and yellow dots are gas emission points.

Lordstown Landfill's steep slopes promote deep erosion which allows toxic sulfide gases to escape. The resultant sediment also causes stream contamination. Lafarge has already been cited four times in 2022 for excessive sediment pollution.