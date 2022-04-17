Canadian website marketing company goes green with new renewable energy initiative.

Green Energy Hosting logo

Green Energy Hosting product by Jeff Social Marketing. A green web initiative using renewable energy.

At a time when the environment is at its most crucial state, it's time for all companies to take a lead on environmental initiatives.” — Jeffrey Miles

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Social Marketing, a social media marketing agency has launched an new environmentally friendly product called Green Energy Hosting. Using renewable energy for their servers Jeff Social Marketing is offering 50% off managed WordPress hosting accounts created before May 1, 2022.

Jeff Social Marketing's claim is that the servers they use in Canada generate 70% less gas emission using renewable hydroelectricity (water power) and use eco-friendly coolers for the energy efficient Solid State Drive SSD.

The company promises fast web hosting speed and top-level security features. Payable over secured Stripe invoice payments and manually set up by website hosting managers within 2-24 hours.

A bonus feature to the Green Energy Hosting product is a free green energy certified badge for your website and a backlink from their website directory for green energy websites.

Security feature included in the hosting packages are server-side DDOS protection, malware scanning, firewall and includes automatic SSL on all packages. Upgrades include options for additional email accounts and a dedicated IP address also known as a virtual private server.

The web hosting packages include prices for 1-10 websites and unlimited upgrades with 5-7 days customer service depending on your package. You also save an additional %15 when choosing a yearly package.

