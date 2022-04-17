Submit Release
News Search

There were 126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,934 in the last 365 days.

Canadian website marketing company goes green with new renewable energy initiative.

green energy hosting logo

Green Energy Hosting logo

Green Energy Hosting product by Jeff Social Marketing. A green web initiative using renewable energy.

At a time when the environment is at its most crucial state, it's time for all companies to take a lead on environmental initiatives.”
— Jeffrey Miles

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Social Marketing, a social media marketing agency has launched an new environmentally friendly product called Green Energy Hosting. Using renewable energy for their servers Jeff Social Marketing is offering 50% off managed WordPress hosting accounts created before May 1, 2022.

Jeff Social Marketing's claim is that the servers they use in Canada generate 70% less gas emission using renewable hydroelectricity (water power) and use eco-friendly coolers for the energy efficient Solid State Drive SSD.

The company promises fast web hosting speed and top-level security features. Payable over secured Stripe invoice payments and manually set up by website hosting managers within 2-24 hours.

A bonus feature to the Green Energy Hosting product is a free green energy certified badge for your website and a backlink from their website directory for green energy websites.

Security feature included in the hosting packages are server-side DDOS protection, malware scanning, firewall and includes automatic SSL on all packages. Upgrades include options for additional email accounts and a dedicated IP address also known as a virtual private server.

The web hosting packages include prices for 1-10 websites and unlimited upgrades with 5-7 days customer service depending on your package. You also save an additional %15 when choosing a yearly package.

Jeffrey Miles
Jeff Social Marketing
+1 647-901-8276
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Green Energy Hosting

You just read:

Canadian website marketing company goes green with new renewable energy initiative.

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.