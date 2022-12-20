Product Launch: Toronto marketing agency Jeff Social Marketing launches a new free SEO audit tool

Jeff Social Marketing Logo

Jeff Social Marketing has been providing marketing and SEO services in Toronto for over 3.5 years. Launches new free SEO audit tool.

I really appreciated Jeff Social Marketing's free SEO audit tool as it provided me critical data in real-time and allowed me to effortlessly work with Jeff Social Marketing to optimize my SEO strategy” — Jenna, Limited Distilling

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media and website marketing agency, Jeff Social Marketing, launches a new free SEO audit tool. The free SEO audit tool delivers results in real-time, and the entire process is complete in under one minute.

Jeff Social Marketing has been supplying SEO services to clients across Canada and internationally for over 3.5 years. The marketing agency has a 5-star rating on Google and is accredited with the Better Business Bureau in Ontario with an A+ rating.

"With Jeff's help, we were #1 on Google News for days after issuing a news release." Queenie Yu, Bullet Point News.

Jeff Social Marketing also offers website hosting, social media marketing, design, website development services and is rated a top SaaS marketing agencies on Design Rush, while appearing on UpCity Experts, and GoodFirms Research.

Toronto’s Top Digital Marketing Agency