Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: Unit Block of Dupont Circle, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, April 15, 2022, in the Unit block of Dupont Circle, Northwest.

At approximately 2:48 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects asked the victim for money and the victim refused. The other suspect assaulted the victim, placed an unknown object against the victim’s back, and took money from the victim. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, April 15, 2022, 33 year old Dominique Ratiff, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.