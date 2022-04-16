"A Jump into the Universe" Contemporary and Digital Art Exhibition by Cesare Catania hosted in the Metaverse of Spatial

Poster of Cesare Catania's art exhibition in the Spatial Metaverse The Italian artist Cesare Catania presents his first NFT during the Biennial Art exhibition of Venice 2022 "Harlequin in The Land of Giants" - B Version is a piece of the collection of NFTs created by the Italia Artist Cesare Catania

It will be possible to admire over 40 pieces of art, including NFT and digitized artworks, all set in a single art gallery, hosted by the Spatial Metaverse.

MILAN, ITALY, April 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the success achieved at the presentation of his first NFT in Venice on the 2nd of April, the Italian artist Cesare Catania will officially open on 4th of May 2022 the exhibition of contemporary and digital art entitled “A Jump into the Universe”. Starting at 12.30pm EST (4:30pm GMT) it will be possible to admire over 40 pieces of art, including NFT and digitized artworks, all set in a single art gallery, hosted by the Spatial Metaverse. By virtually accessing the exhibition, the visitor will have a totally immersive experience that will allow him to get in touch with works of the Artist and to interact directly and immediately with the other guests who will be present at the same time on the platform.

"This exhibition aims to be a point of passage from the real World to the Metaverse, a way of enhancing the visitor's emotions through digital art without distorting traditional art" Thus explains Cesare Catania.

With the possibility of building their own avatar, the visitor will easily access Cesare Catania's solo exhibition and will be able to experience his art, which blends tradition, innovation and technology. In fact, the artist is able to maintain his own recognizability through the different techniques used, a research that is constantly attentive to the most recent contemporary languages.

“A Jump into the Universe” will be presented to the press on Thursday 21 April 2022, from 11am to 3pm, at Cesare Catania Art Gallery (via del Progresso 16 – Milan - IT), during a Press Day dedicated to this unique and innovative project, which combines contemporary art and technology, tangible reality and virtual universe.

“A Jump into the Universe”

Spatial Metaverse: https://spatial.io/

Official opening on Wednesday 4th of May 2022

Hours depending on the country and the city from which the visitor will connect:

- Italy, France, Spain and all countries GMT + 2: inauguration starting at 6:30 p.m.

- New York and all countries GMT-4: inauguration starting at 12:30 p.m EST

- Dubai and all countries GMT + 4: starting at 8:30 p.m.

- Mumbai and all countries GMT + 5: 30: inauguration starting at 12:00 a.m.

How to access the exhibition:

1) Register on the Spatial website - https://spatial.io/ with your private account

2) If you like, create your own personalized avatar following the instructions on the site

(the creation of your own personalized avatar is not mandatory in order to visit the exhibition)

3) Connect to the direct link of the exhibition

https://bit.ly/3Kt94IN

or simply search

"Cesare Catania Art Gallery" in the search bar of the Spatial Metaverse

"A Jump into the Universe" Contemporary and Digital Art Exhibition by Cesare Catania hosted in the Metaverse of Spatial