Alexei Overchuk meets with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov

RUSSIA, April 15 - The talks covered trade and economic cooperation issues of mutual interest to Russia and Kazakhstan.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk had a working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov during which they discussed trade and economic cooperation issues of mutual interest to Russia and Kazakhstan as well as prospects for deepening integration processes in the Eurasian Economic Union format.

Cooperation in industry, agriculture and transport was a particular focus.