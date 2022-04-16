Submit Release
News Search

There were 98 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,866 in the last 365 days.

Industrial equipment shipped to Malaysia

VIETNAM, April 16 -  

A cargo ship leaves Dung Quất Port in Quảng Ngãi Province for Malaysia. The shipment of industrial equipment will be used to install an oil and gas pipeline system at the methanol plant of the Sarawak Petrochemical Refinery. — Photo courtesy of Doosan Vina

QUẢNG NGÃI — The shipment of nine modules for the oil and gas pipeline system at the methanol plant of the Sarawak Petrochemical Refinery has left Korean heavy industries Doosan Việt Nam (Doosan Vina)’s port for installation at the Sarawak Refinery located in the coastal Bintulu City, Malaysia.

Doosan Vina said it’s the first cargo of the Sarawak project under the contract signed with Samsung Engineering Company last June for the fabrication and supplying of nearly 10,000 tonnes of equipment, including steel structures, pipes and racks of the power system that are formed into 34 modules for the methanol plant of the Sarawak Petrochemical Refinery complex.

The Quảng Ngãi-based heavy industries producer said the Sarawak methanol project was the third order from Samsung Engineering company since both sides signed a cooperation agreement in 2018.

Kim Soon Tae, leader of the project management team of Doosan Vina, said: “Because of their huge size and weight, the erection and alignment of the modules caused many difficulties for us when we had to ensure the size and operating conditions were the same as the reality at the construction site.”

“The assembly process has taken place under close expert supervision. Currently, we are focusing on the erection of nine modules for the second shipment, which is expected to be made at the end of April of 2022.”

Doosan Vina said five other equipment shipments had been planned to complete the project by November 2022.

In 2020, Doosan Vina also supplied mega industrial equipment for the Ruwais Refinery in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. — VNS

You just read:

Industrial equipment shipped to Malaysia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.