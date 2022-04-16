Charles Lovjoy Unveils His New LP "Taurus"

DETROIT, MI, USA, April 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Lovjoy is the jack of all trades and the master of all whose scale of talent touches on the core elements of acting, and doing voiceovers, he is also an author, publisher, songwriter, rapper, and audio engineer. Throughout his rap career, he has been privileged to share the stage with some very eminent artists in the game such as Scarface, Twista, D-12, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Too short, and numerous others. His exceptional catalog boasts of some proficient projects such as the writing and publishing of his book “Thug Life; A Lust For Destruction” and his voice-overs for The Detroit Pistons and Detroit Tigers, including a guest appearance on The Comedy Central Network on the “Detroiters” show. He is signed to the Tic Made Entertainment record label and his 10-piece LP dubbed “Taurus” is set to finally begin on April 20th as Lovjoy begins to put to rest the misconceptions of the Zodiac sign Taurus. This is the official enchanting musical planet that governs love, loyalty, determination and wealth not just material wealth, but wealth at heart and soul!

There are abundantly innovative and stunningly imaginative tracks he has prepared and to give you a glimpse of the quality piece of the rap cake are the tracks; “Wake Up on Go” and “Real Negus Birthday”. “Wake Up on Go” solidifies the strength, resiliency, ambition, and determination of the Taurus with its straight-up hard-hitting message unapologetic and Charles pulls no punches detailing his top level artistry and the heights he is about to scale with his boundless ambition and resilient heart to live out his dreams. Like some Biggie sent from the future, Lovjoy dips his lyrical head in the icy and juicy instrumental flow and comes out colored with finger-licking sauce that he happily shares with the craving audience below! This is a wake-up call to anyone out there to get up and go chase their dreams never to stop even in the face of failure- to use failure as motivation and astonish the world with their gifts and magical works!

“Real Negus Birthday” is a joyful track that is full of spirit and passion and we now have a birthday anthem within our ranks thanks to Lovjoy. The instrumental play in the works is as powerful as hip-hop gets and it is met with the rap brilliance of Lovjoy who makes a killing with his trademark flows- infecting a listener with his outgoing and friendly demeanor; another vital characteristic of Taurus. April 20th couldn’t come sooner and I can’t wait for the official drop so as to sink my teeth in the passionate reality of the universe “Taurus!”

