VIETNAM IS NOT QUALIFIED FOR THE UNITED NATIONS HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL
VIETNAMESE ORGANIZATIONS ARE CALLING ON THE UNITED NATIONS MEMBERS NOT TO ELECT VIETNAM TO THE UNITED NATIONS HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL FOR THE 2023-2025 TERMLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A coalition of Vietnamese organizations and individuals issued an open letter urging the United Nations members to prevent Vietnam from participating in the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term. These organizations include Vietnam Human Rights Network (Mạng Lưới Nhân Quyền Việt Nam), Defend The Defenders (Tổ Chức Người Bảo Vệ Nhân Quyền), Assembly For Democracy Of Vietnam (Họp Mặt Dân Chủ), Humanistic Socialist Party (Đảng Nhân Bản Xã Hội), The Great Viet Party (Đại Việt Quốc Dân Đảng), Vietnam Democracy Federation (Lực Lượng Dân Tộc Cứu Nguy Tổ Quốc), The Independent Journalists Association of VietNam (Hội Nhà Báo Độc Lập Việt Nam), and Vietnam Democracy Radio (Đài phát thanh Đáp Lời Sông Núi).
Following are the reasons this open letter calls for the intervention.
In recent days, the world has been overly shaken by the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine. Millions of Ukrainians had to flee their homes in many towns destroyed by Russian bombs and thousands massacred, including women and children.
Faced with this heinous blatant violation of international law, on April 7, 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to suspend Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council. Ninety-three countries voted in favor, 58 abstained, and 24 opposed.
The Socialist Republic of Vietnam was among those who voted against it.
Indeed, those who have followed Vietnam’s stance since the early days of the war in Ukraine are not surprised by the significance of this vote. Vietnam abstained twice when the United Nations General Assembly voted to condemn Russia’s aggression on March 2 and 16. Vietnam’s support for Russia is just the policy of the Communist Party of Vietnam - a totalitarian regime that has ruled the country for more than half a century. This policy completely contradicts the Vietnamese people’s aspirations.
However, despite the record of systematic human rights violations that have lasted for decades and the support for the pro-war stance of dictator Vladimir Putin, the totalitarian regime in Vietnam intends to run for the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term.
Faced with the risk of the UN Human Rights Council being abused by members with the worst human rights records, Vietnamese organizations and individuals who sign the Open Letter call on the United Nations members not to elect Vietnam to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term.
“Before looking for membership of the Council, the Vietnamese government must improve its human rights record, strictly enforce international human rights conventions on human rights, and contribute to the international community to build a peaceful and prosperous world,” the open letter reads.
