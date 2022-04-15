Award-winning author Charles D’Amico to offer live course on developing characters
During six-week workshop, students will learn to craft compelling main characters, villains, and secondary characters
No matter the genre, a great novel must have great characters.”AMARILLO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author Charles D’Amico will be teaching a live, interactive video course on BookPumaOnline.com aimed at helping authors create and develop compelling characters.
— Charles D'Amico, award-winning author and Book Puma instructor
The course from D’Amico — whose debut novel Veritas won the 2021 PenCraft Award for Literary Excellence in Suspense — is slated to start on April 27 at 9 p.m. Central, with live classes meeting every Wednesday night through June 1. The course will be available as part of a Book Puma Plus subscription for $7.99 a month.
“No matter the genre, a great novel must have great characters,” said D’Amico, who is also the founder and president of Blue Handle Publishing and the Book Puma Services Platform. “You can have the best plot and setting ever, but nobody’s going to care about them unless they first care about your characters.”
D’Amico’s classes include writing incredible protagonists, antagonists, and secondary characters. In addition to meeting over video conference, students will also complete surveys and assignments throughout the six-week course.
And as an added bonus, anyone who attends his character classes will have the opportunity to schedule one-on-one instruction from D’Amico after the six-week course to ensure the students continue building on the foundation they established.
This is the third live learning workshops announced by Book Puma, following award-winning author Rick Treon’s in-progress course on writing page-turners and a course from Gotham Writers’ Workshop instructor Charles Blackstone on pitching manuscripts to agents and editors.
“And we have more announcements coming,” D’Amico said. “We’re going to continue offering unique ways to help as many writers as we can.”
About Book Puma
Book Puma is the services arm of Blue Handle Publishing aimed at helping writers and authors of all levels achieve their publishing goals. Through their self-guided online video courses at BookPumaOnline.com (available on-demand for $7.99 a month), live classes with world-class instructors, or traditional manuscript editing services, Book Puma and Blue Handle operate with the goal of helping as many authors as possible through every available avenue.
