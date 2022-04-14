Debut author Jordan Reed to be featured at Yellow City ComicCon
Reed, Blue Handle Publishing exec Ricky Treon to discuss novel, future of publishing
We think the fans at YC3 will love Jordan’s novel.”AMARILLO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jordan Reed will be featured during a panel discussion at Yellow City Comic Con on April 23 at the Amarillo Civic Center.
Reed will be promoting his debut novel, The Wizard’s Brew, which will be released by Blue Handle Publishing on May 24, 2022. He will be joined at about 4 p.m. in the Civic Center’s North Panel Room by BHP Editorial Director Ricky Treon, who will lead a discussion about the current state, and the future, of publishing.
After the panel, Reed will sign free advance reader copies of The Wizard’s Brew at the Blue Handle Publishing booth in the North Exhibit Hall. Other celebrity guests announced for Yellow City Comic Con include Tobias Jelinek (Stranger Things), Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery), Denise Crosby (Star Trek: The Next Generation), and Kel Mitchell (Kenan & Kel).
“We think the fans at YC3 will love Jordan’s novel,” Treon said. “The fantastical setting and characters, including wizards, gnomes, and goblins, are among the most intriguing facets of his story.”
In The Wizard’s Brew, Ghoul War veteran Zane Vrexon is struggling to make ends meet as a private detective in an ashen city when he gets a cryptic note from an old friend, Dennis, who says his wife is in danger.
Then Dennis turns up dead in his own potion shop and his widow, Vana, is the main suspect.
Zane has enough problems — including an addiction to healing elixir and a voice in his head with nothing but bad ideas — but he agrees to investigate with help from Dennis’s gnome assistant and a professor from The Institute.
But as they dig into the mysterious death, Zane and company discover Dennis had ties to the goblin mob. Meanwhile, Vana is being hunted by a being thought either mythical or long extinct.
And now they’re all in the crosshairs with her.
Reed grew up in Panhandle, Texas, and graduated from West Texas A&M University with a degree in Engineering Technology. He currently lives with his wife and child in Sanford, Texas, and works at Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips Consolidated Independent School District in nearby Stinnett.
Reed has a black belt in Karate and enjoys exploring used bookstores such as Burrowing Owl in Amarillo and Canyon.
The Wizard’s Brew is Blue Handle’s first release of 2022. Other forthcoming titles include Black Bear Lake (Leslie Liautaud, Sept. 13, Upmarket YA), Picture Unavailable (Andrew J Brandt, Oct. 25, YA thriller/mystery) and Perdue (Charles D’Amico, November 2022, Thriller).
About Blue Handle Publishing
Based in Amarillo, Blue Handle Publishing is a West Texas publishing company founded in 2020 by business entrepreneur and author Charles D’Amico. Its mission is to empower authors while publishing incredible works of fiction and nonfiction. For more information, please visit BlueHandlePublishing.com.
