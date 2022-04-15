Natural & Organic Bedding Company Encourages Consumers to “Go Green” This Earth Month with Giveaways and More
We want to motivate as many people as possible to help protect our planet with the way they live their lives,”NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural handmade bedding company, White Lotus Home, is encouraging people to “go green” this Earth Day with deep discounts, a sitewide sale, and even an extensive giveaway, despite being a small business.
— Marlon, President at White Lotus Home
“We want to motivate as many people as possible to help protect our planet with the way they live their lives,” says Marlon, President at White Lotus Home. “Every small act counts, and with products like these, you can help save the Earth while you sleep!”
On a mission to offer products that are non-threatening to our planet and the humans who live here, White Lotus Home handcrafts high quality all natural and organic mattresses, pillows, and bedding designed to outlast their conventional counterparts, and in the process, aims to cut down on waste during every aspect of their products’ life cycle.
To celebrate Earth Month and spur consumers on toward a greener way of living, the company is giving away sets of their handmade, all-natural and organic cotton pillows, green and organic cotton toppers, a duvet, and even an all-natural handmade Dreamton mattress to multiple winners weekly throughout the whole month of April.
“Most of our customers don’t look back after they switch to all-natural mattresses and pillows,” said Marlon. “We know our giveaway winners are going to love their new green products.”
To learn more about White Lotus Home’s Green Month Giveaway & Celebration Sales, you can visit www.whitelotushome.com and subscribe to their newsletter for more details, or visit their Facebook and Instagram pages for more info.
Marlon Pando
White Lotus Home
+1 732-828-2111
Marlon@whitelotushome.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
White Lotus Home Short Videos Playlist on Organic Living!