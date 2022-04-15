The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Remembering Death

A Life That Seems to Be Immortal and The Adrenaline Rushing Through Her Veins

“The sun’s warm embrace melts my thoughts away as I step from the confines of the apartment complex. Instantly the bustling world of humans wreaks havoc on my senses. The overload of light smells.” — Hannah Shockley.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Hannah Shockley will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Remembering Death. It talks about Felicia Greene, who lives a life of solitude. After a chance meeting in a club with Clayton Harlow.

Felicia’s peaceful world is threatened to be exposed and shattered. When trying to run and even changing her name does not work, she is drawn into the search for a dormant vampire. With limited options, she is forced to comply. Finding a resolution to keep her dark secrets and survive will prove to be more complicated than she can imagine.

Shockley writes, “Shadows are silent watchers, keepers of the dark truths left unspoken. The deeds and mannerisms that society shuns conceal their true nature in that obscure replica. It has become a game to try to guess the qualities of others’ hidden sides, but one never truly knows what secrets reside in a shadow. Looking at mine, it would be no different from the rest. Yet it is the blackest of all. None can rival my dark secrets, and it is my deepest wish for it to remain that way. My life here is comfortable, and I still have much to learn from Las Vegas.”

Hannah Shockley, a newcomer to the writing world, has completed her new book “Remembering Death”: a chilling work that delves into how with limited options, Felicia is forced to comply with the vampire hunt.

Remembering Death

Written by: Hannah Shockley

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.