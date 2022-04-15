Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, "I Am A Sheep?!?!"

The Shepherd of God, How To Embrace The Love and Care

“The most effective, calming influence on sheep is the shepherd. Out in the pastures and fields with the sheep, I began to learn firsthand what it means to be a sheep and how awesome and comforting”
— Debbie L. Cole.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Debbie L. Cole will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled I Am A Sheep?!?!. A religious book about being a faithful believer of God. The author learned that she was one of the sheep during a period of struggle in her life. It narrates how God showed her the need for her to follow Jesus as a sheep that he cares for.

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022
A journey of faith that entails that she is a child of God, a sheep of the Good Shepherd, Jesus. There are also questions at each chapter’s end to inspire thought on the topics shared. Sheep may be seen by some as unwilling to follow their shepherd but it proves following after Jesus is following the one that loves and cares for them the most.

“I AM A Sheep?!?! '' is a convincing testimony of an irrevocable truth that for centuries the Bible has been bleating—humans too must be shepherds! The timeliness of I AM A Sheep?!?! is eternal, because no matter what turmoil is happening within us and/or in our world, once we realize and accept that our self-will gets us into ruts, the compassionate Good Shepherd is forever willing to guide us back to trusted pastures.” — Amazon Customer Review.

Debbie Cole is married, a mother, and a grandmother. She drew from her experience as a shepherd when she became a devoted Christian to shed light on how our relationship with Jesus parallels. She is a skilled sign language interpreter and has taught many classes and lectures on deaf and hearing audiences.

I Am A Sheep?!?!
Written by: Debbie L. Cole
Kindle |
Paperback |
Audiobook |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

You just read:

