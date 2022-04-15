The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Think But A Thought!

Author Will Take You An Endless, Fun-Ride Adventure — A Magical Transformation of Overflowing Thoughts

An exciting adventure story, where anything is possible. Full of hope. A story as inspiring for adults as it is for children.” — Amazon Customer Review.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jump in and discover what happens when you open your mind and allow your thoughts to flow! Author Jennifer Ellen Parker has published her book titled, 'Think But A Thought!'

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022

It is a book that is a beautifully illustrated action-adventure picture book written for children of all ages to enjoy. This intriguing story offers an opportunity for adult readers to remember, reflect, and wonder as they read aloud to young listeners. The book is to be enjoyed through the ages and remembered fondly as a favorite.

“Think But A Thought is a fun celebration of the power of the imagination and its potential to provide endless adventures. Jennifer Parker cheers us, the readers, and Roger Morin’s delightful illustrations carry us away.” — Jane Cowen-Fletcher, Author of Baby Be Kind.

“Rhythmic words and enchanting illustrations invite readers of all ages to embark on a fantastical adventure above landmarks near and far. A captivating story with messages of speaking one’s heart and appreciating the wonders of the world.”— Jenn Bogard, Author.

Author Jennifer Ellen Parker lives on a farm in Maine with her younger daughter, Libby. She has been telling stories and chasing butterflies for most of her life. When she’s not writing, she can be found herding goats and spending time with her family.

Illustrator Roger L. Morin is a watercolor artist who loves to paint the natural beauty of New England. He also gets inspiration from the landscapes, culture, people, and animals of faraway places. He lives in Maine in a 200-year old schoolhouse with his wife, Karyn, and a few cats.

Think But A Thought!

Written by: Jennifer Ellen Parker

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.