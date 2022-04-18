British Monarchists Society Hosts Exclusive Celebrity Launch Event for New Anthem Honoring the Queen

Cover for EIIR: The Platinum Record (on BMS Records) Queen Elizabeth II - Her Platinum Jubilee Year 2022 Creators and Artists on The Platinum Record: (Back row, l to r) Rodney Earl Clarke, Lesley Garrett CBE, Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills (sitting) Dr. Olga Thomas-Bosovskaya and Anton Van Der Mere

On Wed 20/4, BMS will host a star-studded launch event for the Anthem at The Palace Hotel in London. BMS commissioned the Anthem for the Queen's 96th birthday.

She is the only Monarch most of us have ever known...Her Majesty's 96th birthday should be celebrated in grand style...this is why such a Jubilee Anthem is being gifted to the Queen on her birthday.” — Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and her birthday on 21 April, The British Monarchists Society (BMS) has commissioned an epic choral and orchestral work, EIIR: The Platinum Record, a Jubilee Anthem, which is set to release on April 21st on all music streaming platforms. On Wednesday April 20th at 1300h - 1730h, BMS will host a star-studded launch event for the Anthem at The Palace Hotel, 39 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0PS, located directly across from Buckingham Palace Mews.

The celebratory event is invite-only, with the album’s producers and musicians attending along with VIPs and other personal guests of the Society, Artists and creators. The event will include a press junket to allow for media interviews with the Artists and Creators who will be present.

Celebrity Guests expected to attend include but are not limited to:

Sam and Louisa Parker-Bowles - Nephew and Niece-in-law of The Duchess of Cornwall

Cameron Mackintosh

Lesley Garrett CBE

Rodney Earl Clarke

Dr. Olga Thomas

Louise Callinan - Mezzo-Soprano, Opéra National de Paris

Basil Meade MBE

Jane Boardman - CEO Saatchi Talk

Dr. Linda Yeuh - Director, Royal Commonwealth Society

Mark Evans and Omar Vaja - Directors, Bentley & Skinner

Baroness Hooper

Ian Paisley Jr MP

Gary Sambrooke MP

Andrew Rosindell MP

More about EIIR: The Platinum Record

Royals journalist, historian and Founder of the British Monarchists Society Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills spearheaded the commission and co-wrote the lyrics.

The two-part classical / world music album was composed by Dr. Olga Thomas-Bosovskaya and Anton Van Der Mere. The Anthem features highly acclaimed soprano Lesley Garrett CBE and baritone Rodney Earl Clarke of the West End’s Les Misérables, along with The London Community Gospel Choir.

The first track on the Jubilee Album, entitled “The Four British Nations,” was composed by Dr. Thomas-Bosovskaya and produced by Robert Emery. Mills arranged the lyrics, consisting of chants and shouts of “Vivat”, “Regina”, and “Elizabetha '' meant to simulate the setting of Her Majesty's Coronation in June 1953.

The second track, entitled “(Your Majesty) We Thank You From Our Hearts,” composed by Van Der Mere, who also co-produced the track with Etienne Lane, has a more world music sound. The song features steel drums of the Caribbean, the Didgeridoo of Australia, Hindi, Maori, and Swahili chants among other regional music flavors that reference the various countries of the British Commonwealth.

On his inspiration for the project, Mills says, “She is the only Monarch most of us have ever known, and this is why Her Majesty's 96th birthday should be celebrated in grand style. We can see plainly that she is now frail and not long for her duties as grandmother to our nations. We want to honour her in life as we will in death, and this is why such a Jubilee Anthem is being gifted to the Queen on her birthday, 21 April.”

EIIR: The Platinum Record will be out on BMS Records on April 21, 2022 on all major streaming platforms and on limited edition CDs and Records.

