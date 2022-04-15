The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Hurricane Katrina: One Man's Defining Moment of Reference

The Outcome of Hurricane Katrina and How It Changed Lives

“When I ended the call with Darron, I felt like the mood was different from with other calls about working past hurricanes. I could tell that he felt the same way I felt, scared.”—” — Richard Alan Drummond

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Richard Alan Drummond will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Hurricane Katrina: One Man’s Defining Moment of Reference. A personal account book for two weeks in August of 2005.

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022

It detailed the events firstly, one week before Hurricane Katrina, and one week after Hurricane Katrina battered the Northern Gulf of Mexico’s entire coastline. It shares the damages and losses devastated by the hurricane and towards the personal relationships of the author. Most of the book focuses on the encounters and the events that happen to the author and his family. How it affected his life and the lives of so many people whose existence was intertwined with the disastrous event.

“The author’s world also changed after the storm. Beginning when he was physically hurt and had to go on drugs to help himself get through the day, he goes on to unveil the difficult path he had to take through disintegrating relationships and the increase of drug abuse through such horrible times. He offers hope to those who need human kindness and comfort and explains how even though the tools in life can be high, a person can be saved just like a community can. It is a true story of survival and how one man found a way to be happy. Quill says: Like a dramatic action movie, but mixed with pure emotion, this book will leave a lasting imprint on your mind and heart.” — Barnes & Noble Customer Review.

“This was an amazing book. A true account of one man’s story during one of the most horrific times on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi. A story of hope and perseverance! The story was written with such detail that you could put yourself in the actual moments the author describes. You will turn each page with enthusiasm in the hope that the book will never end. I believe the author is one of the best writers today, and this work of art he has created will forever resonate with you long after you have finished. This book gives hope, where there was none; shows the love and kindness of people during the most difficult time of their life; and completely captures the true story of all that happened on August 29, 2005.” — Amazon Customer Review.

