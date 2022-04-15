"Most beloved animal sanctuary in the world" celebrates milestone
Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary Will Mark Ten Year Anniversary in AprilNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated nationally-recognized senior dog rescue, Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, will mark its ten year anniversary on April 26, 2022.
Founded by Zina and Michael Goodin, Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary is a Forever Foster home-based Sanctuary located in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. The Sanctuary, which houses approximately 150 senior dogs on premises at headquarters—the PAWvillions—is focused on serving the needs of senior dogs.
The Goodins, then semi-retired mechanical engineers, saw an overwhelming need to help senior shelter dogs in their area. Realizing that many senior or elderly shelter dogs were likely to be euthanized, the Goodins founded Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary.. The Sanctuary exists to improve the lives of senior dogs, provide lifetime homes for senior dogs and raise awareness on the joys and challenges of living with senior dogs. At its heart, Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary was created as a group that does not concern itself with the quantity of time its senior dog residents have, but rather with the quality of life the sanctuary, and its network of fosters, can provide for them.
Since its inception, Old Friends has provided for over 1400 senior dogs, garnered a Facebook audience of over 1.8 million followers, and received local, regional, national and international media coverage in such outlets as: The Tennessean, Dogster, MSN, The Washington Post, New York Magazine, The Irish Times, and The Today Show.
In addition, Old Friends and its founders were featured in a documentary film, SENIORS: A DOGUMENTARY from director Gormal Bechard, which premiered in March 2020. Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary is also the sole focus of a second feature-length documentary, OLD FRIENDS: A DOGUMENTARY, billed as “a feature-length documentary that tells the complete story of the most beloved animal sanctuary in the world.” OLD FRIENDS: A DOGUMENTARY will premiere in late April 2022.
For more information about Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, please visit: www.ofsds.org.
Members of the news media wishing to request additional information are kindly asked to contact Noël Kiswiney at noel@ofsds.org .
###
Maryglenn M. Warnock
Maryglenn M. Warnock
email us here