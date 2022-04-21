Submit Release
Shana Penny and Soledad House Changing The Conversation about Women's Addiction Treatment

Shana Penny, CEO of Soledad House, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine

Shana Penny and Soledad House are powerful forces in the Women's Addiction Treatment Space. A must watch for anyone interested in how to successfully and passionately treat women with addiction.”
— Andy Jacob
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Shana Penny, CEO of Soledad House for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Shana Penny joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.

ABOUT Soledad House

Soledad House is a long term program for women in San Diego, specializing in transitional care for young adults. We offer intensive outpatient services, outpatient services and extended sober living. Our minimum length of stay is 90 days and there is no maximum with the average length of stay being 6 months. We offer a structured, gender specific program for women that need support reintegrating back to real life. Our curriculum includes not only the 12 step program but a strong clinical component including groups focused on trauma, emotion regulation, mental health and more. We have a spiritual component to our program as well. Our goal is to give women a safe place and a solid amount of time to learn the tools and skills needed to maintain lifelong sobriety.

Shana Penny joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Shana Penny discusses the newest offerings of Soledad House, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Shana Penny joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series

Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Shana Penny was amazing. The success of Soledad House is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Shana Penny on the video series.

Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Soledad House. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Shana Penny who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Shana Penny”.

ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE

DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

Shana Penny, CEO, Soledad House, A DotCom Magazine Interview

