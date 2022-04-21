Shana Penny and Soledad House Changing The Conversation about Women's Addiction Treatment
Shana Penny, CEO of Soledad House, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Shana Penny and Soledad House are powerful forces in the Women's Addiction Treatment Space. A must watch for anyone interested in how to successfully and passionately treat women with addiction.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Shana Penny, CEO of Soledad House for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Shana Penny joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
Soledad House is a long term program for women in San Diego, specializing in transitional care for young adults. We offer intensive outpatient services, outpatient services and extended sober living. Our minimum length of stay is 90 days and there is no maximum with the average length of stay being 6 months. We offer a structured, gender specific program for women that need support reintegrating back to real life. Our curriculum includes not only the 12 step program but a strong clinical component including groups focused on trauma, emotion regulation, mental health and more. We have a spiritual component to our program as well. Our goal is to give women a safe place and a solid amount of time to learn the tools and skills needed to maintain lifelong sobriety.
Shana Penny joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Shana Penny discusses the newest offerings of Soledad House, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Shana Penny joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
