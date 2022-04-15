Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Legionaries: The Gathering

Mutant Beings With Extraordinary Powers and Their Fight Against The Villains

“The Edge is a popular place where teenagers hang out to gaze at the stars or to make out or more. It’s the highest place in the entire town. It overlooks the town almost like a shadow.”—”
— Hunter Beebe.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Hunter Beebe will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Legionaries: The Gathering. An intragalactic fantasy fiction book about extraordinary human beings being possessed by unique powers. It is derived from a belligerent act by an alien race trying to colonize Earth to escape their dying planet. Join the characters in their heroic and brave story and their fight against gangsters, the elite of society, and the alien race, the Xhals.

The Xhals wasted their natural resources and destroyed their planet through constant mining, pollutants, and Civil War. Thus, when their planet Venus is dying, they will try to invade the planet Earth.

Hunter Beebe is a resident of Anderson, South Carolina, who studied media production at Tri-County Technical College and enjoys reading comic books, writing stories, and playing video games in his free time.

Legionaries: The Gathering
Written by: Hunter Beebe
Book copies are available on Authors Press, Barnes & Noble, and other online

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education


