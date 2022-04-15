The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Learning Together With Sally and Kate

Author Humbly Shares Us The Story of Sally and Kate and How Will They Teach Young Children

Circles! That’s right! And how many circles will they need? Three, you say? Well, let’s go look and see....?” — Sarah K. Taber

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Sarah K. Taber has published her book titled Learning Together with Sally and Kate. Two best friends, Sally and Kate, want to show you that learning is fun! Join them as they teach your children the basic shapes for building a snowman, of course, while having a blast! Learning Together with Sally and Kate is a fun little book for teaching basic math concepts to young children.

“Taber’s playful tone and child-appropriate vocabulary will hit the spot with young readers. A separate drawing of different geometric shapes makes it easy for the youngsters to memorize them, and the blank pages at the end are perfect for little artists to practice their drawing skills. The bold and vibrant colored illustrations make a pleasant impact while depicting the book’s central theme. This educational, fun book will give little readers plenty to pore over while inspiring them to venture outside and create art of their own. With its joyful way to teach children about shapes and numbers, the book is a must-have for little one’s bedside shelves.” — The Prairies Book Review.

“Learning Together with Sally and Kate is a great book to both entertain and teach kids at the same time. I could tell the author works with kids and knew what she was doing when she wrote the book. I can’t wait to read it with my toddlers to see how they respond to the book!” — Review from OnlineBookClub.org.

Sarah K. Taber currently lives in Lincoln, Nebraska. She is married with four kids. She is currently working at a daycare in Lincoln, Nebraska, and had her master’s in Early Childhood Education. Sarah loves working with young children and feels that love of reading is significant, as is loving to learn new things. That is why she wrote so that she can help to encourage children to enjoy learning and share in the love of reading.

Learning Together with Sally and Kate

Written by: Sarah K. Taber

Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.