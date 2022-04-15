The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, A Sailor's Advice on Life

Author Shares His Sailor’s Career and Journey Successful Life

A fulfilling marital relationship is when two wholes come together verses two incompletes trying to do the impossible and that is making one from mismatched pieces.” — by Cleveland O. Eason.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Cleveland O. Eason will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled A Sailor’s Advice on Life. An autobiography book about the sailor’s career of the author. In life there will always be beginnings, small steps of processing life and any person needs guidance to figure out themselves. A book that will encourage you to navigate life with your eyes wide open and realize your fullest potential. Further, it encourages constructive self-reflection and offers keen insights into why we do what we do and some lessons learned for those who want to learn from others' experiences.

“This is a book of knowledge that needs to be read by everyone! The author gives clear instruction based on his own life experiences on how to live and succeed in life! This book is an easy read that you can always go back to when you need advice or reassurance on a difficult situation that needs resolving in your life. A must-read and a great gift for all of your friends and family!” — Amazon Customer Review.

Cleveland O. Eason has a degree from Troy University, a master’s degree in Systems Analysis from the Naval Postgraduate School, and a master of Business Administration. He is the son of a US Army First Sergeant, who completed two Vietnam combat tours and was a US Army boot camp drill instructor before retiring with twenty years of honorable service.

Mr. Eason entered the US Navy at the height of the Cold War and obtained the rank of Chief Petty

Officer after nine years of service. He obtained the rank of Lieutenant Commander before retiring from active duty with twenty-three years of honorable service. His introspective reflections of those interactions allowed him to gain key insights into human behavior.

A Sailor’s Advice on Life

Written by: Cleveland O. Eason

