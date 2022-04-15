Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Ver las 2 imágenes The World Is My Oyster

A Teenage Life: The Dream and Plans of Ricky Freely

“Ricky got out and looked and thought how angry his dad would be when he found out that his son dared to touch his car in this matter resulting in damage.” —”
— by Vernon E. McBride.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Vernon E. McBride will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled The World Is My Oyster. Every teenager dreams big and that would lead them to a life worthy to make. A slice of life and a fiction book about a typical teenager named Ricky Freely, who lived an average life full of dreams and running thoughts that are vague to reach a certain potential. His dreams started to flash to him when he thought about his father’s crafty military career and he wanted to have another ability to become one of the world’s greatest leading scientists.

Then one typical day, Ricky woke up and things got messed up, he did not see it coming; all the people in the entire world disappeared and he was left alone.

“I would buy it. The author is very creative and talented in writing. Made me believe that I was
there.”— Amazon Customer Review.

“Ricky Freely appears to be a bright young man with great potential. I like how he found the strength and courage to face monsters and the eerie unknown. I can’t wait for the sequel to find out what humanity’s outcome is.” — Amazon Customer Review.

The World Is My Oyster
Written by: Vernon E. McBride
Kindle |
Paperback |

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education


