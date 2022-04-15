Submit Release
News Search

There were 603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,533 in the last 365 days.

The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Promised Land: A Tale of a pair of twins

A Better Life Away From Haiti: Emigrants in the Promised Land

But, in general, it was just hard for them to make friends because they were too busy studying hard and dreaming of a better future for themselves.”
— Jacques F Felix

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jacques F. Felix will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled The Promised Land: A Tale of a Pair of Twins. A slice of life and a social novel about the current political and economic situation in the author’s native country, Haiti. It narrates how the Haitian youth are trying to escape their country by any means possible in search of a successful life and that places to achieve that goal are the United States and South America. The United States of America has been notably called the proverbial Promised Land, where many emigrants from the world seek to enter by any means possible.

A new view to be appreciated by people who wanted to change their life in the long process. It is a tormenting tale that hopes to change the viewpoints of those who frown upon immigration.

Jacques F. Felix was born in 1993 in a small town in Haiti called Saint Michel de L’Attalaye, in the Artibonite department. He immigrated to the United States in 2010 and attended Middleton High School in Florida. He graduated in 2012 and joined the Marine Corps, where he served for four years. Mr. Felix has loved writing, playing soccer, running, and reading ever since he was young. Currently, he is attending Saint Leo University and majoring in Sociology with a concentration in Diversity and Inequality.

The Promised Land: A Tale of a Pair of Twins
Written by: Jacques F. Felix
Kindle |
Hardcover |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 (925) 255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Promised Land: A Tale of a pair of twins

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.