The LA Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Only Authentic Book of Persuasion: The Agenda-Spin Method 6th Edition

How To Win An Argument: Persuasive and Optimistic to Issues of Society

“It is wise to persuade people to do things and make them think it was their own idea.” —” — Nelson Mandela.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Richard E. Vatz will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled The Only Authentic Book of Persuasion: The Agenda/Spin Method 6th Edition. It is a guidebook on how to persuade people about your stand on certain social issues. It is a procedural model that can change your formulation of making your arguments or ideas to persuade the people. A presentation with clarity and wit that will keep the readers enticed with the discussions and lessons provided to us.

“There’s plenty of buzz in academe about critical thinking, sure. But this book is on my very short list of materials which help foster a genuinely independent critical mindset in students: a fair-minded and reasonable weighing of the strengths and weaknesses of persuasive messages.”— Stephen D. Cooper, Ph.D., a professor of Communication Studies at Marshall University.

“The Only Authentic Book of Persuasion is a fascinating read. Richard Vatz’s Agenda-Spin model has changed the way I understand and respond to attempts at persuasion. Packed with eye-opening examples of how skilled persuaders get us to pay attention and assign importance to certain issues, we also learn how others are kept out of consideration. Rick’s renowned Article Rewrite Assignment, which is the most brilliant communication exercise I’ve ever come across, clearly and powerfully demonstrates how human beings create meaning in discourse, from our everyday conversations to the news we share to the President’s State of the Union address...” — Harrison Monarth, best-selling New York Times author, GuruMaker School of Professional Speaking.

The Only Authentic Book of Persuasion: The Agenda/Spin Method 6th Edition

Written by: Richard E. Vatz

Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon and other online book resellers.