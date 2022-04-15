BeVeg Vegan Certified Easter Guide
Tip #1: Fill up the basket with cruelty-free yummies. Today there are many Vegan alternatives. That means tasty options do not detract from the holiday enjoyment. Try out Moofree chocolate eggs, or No whey chocolate, which has everything from Vegan labeled chocolate bunnies and mini cream eggs to lollipops and surprise eggs. Also, consider BeVeg certified Vegan Astor chocolate Vegan truffles to add to the Avocado center. Afterall, each Avocado can be sliced, pitted and replaced with a delicious Vegan treat inside. These celebratory avocados are “like a box of chocolate, you never know what you’re going to get!”
Tip #2: Do the hen and chicks a favor and make egg-free decorations. Ceramic or wooden eggs can easily be bought at a deco-store, or make one with papier mache. Try out this easy DIY guide: papier mache and support both the animals and the environment. Or consider edible decorations with these Vegan sugar cookies and shape them into eggs. Or, use a cookie cutter on Vegan Madness cookies certified Vegan by BeVeg for a tasty treat.
Tip #3: Veganize the family dinner. Traditionally speaking, the Easter menu is heavy on animal products, with foods like ham and lamb, in addition to dairy and eggs. Try out this Homemade Vegan lamb rack, or check out this guide for 28 Vegan easter recipes.
Tip #4: Consider pairing the dinner up with a Vegan wine. BeVeg represents a variety of brands with the global Vegan trademark label on it. Check out the ultimate Vegan alcohol search guide phone app, by BeVeg, available in the Apple Store and google play.
Traditions bring families together and can also be kind and cruelty-free. Hopefully this guide has given some inspiration on how to implement a Vegan lifestyle into the holidays, as the world goes more plant-based.
From everyone at BeVeg - Happy Easter!
