Infinity Rehab at Home Expands Services in Medford, Oregon
TUALATIN, ORE., UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab and their therapy service line, Infinity Rehab at Home, are pleased to announce the expansion of their services in the Medford, Oregon market.
Infinity Rehab at Home therapy officially launches on May 9, 2022, and will serve the greater Medford area, including Ashland, Grants Pass, and Central Point. Their therapy services will help hospitals, skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and home health agencies. Additionally, they will offer therapy to independent and assisted living and memory care residents in several senior living communities.
Infinity Rehab at Home provides physical, occupational, and speech therapy services in the comfort of patients’ homes. The program is flexible and can assist patients at all points on their rehabilitation journey in the convenience of their homes. Infinity Rehab, a pioneer in telehealth, also gives patients the option for virtual home services.
Infinity Rehab at Home fills the gap when patients transition between various care settings. Additionally, patients that don’t qualify for home health services can take advantage of therapy services provided by Infinity Rehab at Home.
“We’re proud to expand Infinity Rehab’s therapy services and introduce Infinity Rehab at Home in Medford,” said JoLynn Munro, Infinity Rehab President. “We look forward to providing the highest quality of care to our patients and residents wherever they call home.”
About Infinity Rehab
Based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves over 200 skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent living communities across 18 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year and the recipient of the Pinnacle Quality Insights Customer Experience Award.
For more information, please visit InfinityRehab.com. For press inquiries, please email us.
