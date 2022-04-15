The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Life in the Hands of Jesus
The Spiritual Message and Reflection of One True Living God
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Sharmila Panirselvam will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Life in the Hands of Jesus. A religious book about talking about the presence of God in our lives and what life is like in the hands of Jesus. Every day you are living, experiencing different things, changes can be done, and a whole new perspective of life will follow. It is based on the experience of the
author in her life, giving her new ideas and the ability to live with the guidance of God. A promise of eternal life. Being loyal and faithful to the Lord Jesus, the book was born at the appointed time from the Lord as a gift to the world.
Sharmila Panirselvam is a visual artist in the field of literary works. She was keen on the subject of God and His existence. While being born into a family with strong faith, Sharmila was still searching for God. Born and raised surrounded by many faiths. She listed her goal to meet God one day. The search ended when the one true living God touched the author on an unexpected, ordinary day, and then life took a 180-degree turn, and the rest is history.
Life in the Hands of Jesus
Written by: Sharmila Panirselvam
