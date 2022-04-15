Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Miranda's Green Hair

A Playful Child and Her Green Hair

When children pretend, they’re using their imaginations to move beyond the bounds of reality. A stick can be a magical wand. A sock can be a puppet. A small child can be a superhero.”
— — Fred Rogers.

LOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dollwyn Pierre will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Miranda’s Green Hair. It is a children’s picture book about delightful rhymes that beat during hair washing activity. It sheds positive views on what it must feel like to endure an action you dislike. The main character is Miranda, a precious five-year-old and an energetic and confident little girl with green hair who doesn’t like to have it washed or combed.

As she doesn’t like washing her hair, her escape was to go to the forest behind her home. With all the creatures of the woods chiming in and participating in the adventure, this story encourages imagination. Cooperation to help Miranda solve her hairy little problem. The book is a wonderful addition to the beginning library of young readers.

D. H. Whyatt (or Dollwyn Pierre) is married and has a happy family life. She graduated from Louisiana State University Medical Center with a degree in Occupational Therapy. She practiced as a therapist for over thirty-seven years and understands the power of physical touch and nonverbal communication. Dollwyn is a big proponent of education and believes that reading to and with children is one of the greatest gifts an adult can give.

Other people who helped the author accomplish and publish the book are Corey-Wolfe, Carlos Valenti, Willabel L. Tong, and Lisa Rojany.

Miranda’s Green Hair
Written by: Dollwyn Pierre

Book copies are available at online book resellers.

