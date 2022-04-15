Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Humility Comes Before Honor

Author Engages Devotional Focus That Will Stir The Spirit And Inspire Than Soul

“As Christians, our hope is built on nothing else than Jesus’ blood and righteousness. Let us stay anchored in Jesus.” —”
— Guy Morinville.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Guy Morinville will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book title, Humility Comes Before Honor. A book about the discussion of God’s word that will encourage and challenge believers to trust in God. As human beings, we need to be humble to bring honor, as everything we act is a choice. The absence of humility is pride which will bring certain consequences as a result of not humbling ourselves before God and men. According to 1 Peter 5:6, “Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time.”

“Dealing with so many uncertainties during the pandemic, this book provided support and encouragement. Reminding me to remain hopeful, faithful, and loving. Such a beautiful devotional book.” — Amazon Customer Review.

Guy Morinville is a born-again Christian who is full of compassion and believes in spreading the word of God to unbelievers. After losing someone he cherished decades ago, he found himself alone, hopeless, and without a purpose. Then he found Jesus and surrendered his life to Him. Jesus became his helper, provider, and light in the darkness.

His hobbies include singing, writing, reading the Holy Scriptures, and sharing God’s love with others. Mr. Guy is inspired daily by the Holy Spirit and his children and grandchildren. He has compassion for those who need guidance, direction, and the means to survive.

Humility Comes Before Honor
Written by: Guy Morinville
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

