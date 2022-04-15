ReeceNichols Gold Key Project makes an impact for families w/sick kids at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City
Kickoff of a great partnership between a huge real estate group and an awesome nonprofit
We are so grateful for this partnership; it allows us to continue to take care of families so they can completely focus on their sick child.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gold Key Project, a collaboration between ReeceNichols Real Estate, the leading real estate brokerage in Kansas and Missouri, and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City (RMHC-KC) launched this morning…in the kitchen. ReeceNichols agents gathered at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City Friday to feed families of sick children breakfast to kick off the Gold Key Project.
— Tami Greenberg, CEO of RMHC-KC
This is the second full year of the collaboration between the real estate company and the charity. For every house sold by 330+ ReeceNichols agents from now until November, they will donate $100 to Ronald McDonald House Charities, the cost for a family of a critically ill child to stay one night.
-In 2020— A short four-month pilot program involving 38 ReeceNichols agents raised $31,000 (310 nights donated)
-In 2021— The full six-month program encompassed 245 Kansas City-based agents and donated nearly $273-thousand to RMHC (2,229 nights donated)
-In 2022— More than 330 Reece Nichols agents in four metros (KC, Joplin, Wichita and Springfield) have agreed to donate $100 for each house sold to RMHC
“We help people find their forever home at ReeceNichols, so we’re thrilled to give families with children who need critical medical care a home away from home once again,” ReeceNichols President and CEO Mike Frazier said. “Our partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities is a perfect way to bring hearts and homes together for a greater purpose with people who share our values and commitment to the community. When you see that gold key in a neighbor’s yard, you know the burden of finding a place to stay has been taken care of for a family in need.”
The Gold Key Project will expand to benefit four Ronald McDonald House Charities in the areas ReeceNichols serves: RMHC-KC, RMHC-The Four States in Joplin, Missouri, RMHC The Ozarks in Springfield, Missouri and RMHC Wichita, in Wichita, Kansas.
This year, in addition to the $100 per transaction from Gold Key Agents, Prosperity Home Mortgage lenders will cover the cost of a meal for a family of four at RMHC with each mortgage closed.
“The hearts of the Gold Key agents are so huge. They, too, understand the importance of helping out families with sick kiddos,” said Tami Greenberg, CEO of RMHC-KC. “We are so grateful for this partnership; it allows us to continue to take care of families so they can completely focus on their sick child.”
The Gold Key Project will run from April 15 through October 31, 2022, with agents committing to donate $100 from each transaction that closes during that time period to the Ronald McDonald house nearest them. The goal is to raise $200,000. The Gold Key Project will continue as a yearly program.
About Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City
The mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City is to reduce the burden of childhood illness on children and their families. They do this by keeping families close to their sick children when they are receiving medical care at Kansas City-area hospitals. On any given night, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City serves 91 families. Since 1981, our Ronald McDonald Houses and Ronald McDonald Family Room provided comfort and care to more than 102,000 families. By providing a comfortable place to stay, warm meals and other supportive services, RMHC-KC works to keep families together during a difficult time. Families staying at RMHC-KC will experience a safe, peaceful environment so they can focus on what's most important: their child's health. Learn more at www.rmhckc.org.
About ReeceNichols
ReeceNichols is a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and a wholly-owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc. With more than 3,000 REALTORS® operating from 25 branch offices and 27+ franchise offices across Kansas and Missouri, ReeceNichols has proudly served the Kansas City area since 1905. The ReeceNichols family of services includes Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, Kansas City Title, ReeceNichols Insurance and Reece Commercial Real Estate. For more information, visit ReeceNichols.com.
