The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, U.S.A. is still the World's No. 1

United States of America: Past to Present

“America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination, and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.” —” — — Harry S. Truman.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Elvis Newman will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled U.S.A. Is Still The World’s No. 1. A book about the prosperity of America from the past until the present. It has been known that the country’s strength as the superpower extraordinaire came from conquering impossible things. The Americans have achieved these fundamental changes to human life and set humans free from the chains of daily misery because of the inner strength given to human civilization. These are all the results of American struggling efforts, admirable ingenuity, and undoubting quests for the unchartered waters.

The technology, the knowledge, and the power from these discoveries and innovations have made the United States a great nation. But what is important, before they achieve great success, there were uncountable memorable failures.

Elvis Newman is a writer whose focus genres are highly sought-after, motivational, and futuristic. He has written books for those of us who have chosen to be on our life path, who have cared about the latest trends in technology, society, and the world. He is known for his lively and conversational way of presenting abstract concepts in the fields of science, business, and sociology to cater to audiences.

U.S.A. Is Still The World’s No. 1

Written by: Elvis Newman

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.