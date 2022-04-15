The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey

Heart-Warming Tale of the Encounters of the Bunny and a Human

There was a strange, warm feeling that spread through my body. I mean, I was a very young bunny, but still, it was something I had never felt before.” — by Paul E. Parnell.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Paul E. Parnell will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey. Escaping the abode she was staying in, a young bunny, Esther, decided to see the world the first time. During her escape, Esther met a dog but luckily, she was not chased and dived through a hole in a stable wall. Feeling lost and wandering, she stays in the stable for several days. She was astonished to see a human baby born and witness it so close.

When the child grew up, countless times happened that they encountered. Even if they don’t know each other's names, they have connections in both of them. Many of it is confusing, yet she tries to remember and share the story she had in mind. The book emanates with a beautiful narrative that shows how love and thoughtfulness break any barrier in life.

Paul E. Parnell was born in Hastings, Nebraska, and raised in Harvard, Nebraska. He is a loving and dedicated writer and the eldest of five sons. When Paul was a kid, he enjoyed fishing. In high school, he participated in many team sports and class plays.

My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey

Written by: Paul E. Parnell

