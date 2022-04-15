Submit Release
News Search

There were 649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,621 in the last 365 days.

The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey

Heart-Warming Tale of the Encounters of the Bunny and a Human

There was a strange, warm feeling that spread through my body. I mean, I was a very young bunny, but still, it was something I had never felt before.”
— by Paul E. Parnell.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Paul E. Parnell will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey. Escaping the abode she was staying in, a young bunny, Esther, decided to see the world the first time. During her escape, Esther met a dog but luckily, she was not chased and dived through a hole in a stable wall. Feeling lost and wandering, she stays in the stable for several days. She was astonished to see a human baby born and witness it so close.

When the child grew up, countless times happened that they encountered. Even if they don’t know each other's names, they have connections in both of them. Many of it is confusing, yet she tries to remember and share the story she had in mind. The book emanates with a beautiful narrative that shows how love and thoughtfulness break any barrier in life.

Paul E. Parnell was born in Hastings, Nebraska, and raised in Harvard, Nebraska. He is a loving and dedicated writer and the eldest of five sons. When Paul was a kid, he enjoyed fishing. In high school, he participated in many team sports and class plays.

My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey
Written by: Paul E. Parnell
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 (925) 255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.