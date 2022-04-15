The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Pentateuch: When God Was on Earth

The Main Books of the Old Testament

“To the pharaoh they cry, beaten and weak/ Now Moses returns, unto the Lord/ Is not deliverance, to be assured?/ To free us from this pharaoh sword?”—” — by Phyllis Glisan.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Phyllis Glisan will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled The Pentateuch: When God Was on Earth. A religious book about how God created all the living things and the coming of his Son, Jesus. It mentions countries like the United States of America, Israel, Egypt, and others that have connections with God and other religious beings. The ending of time that God was on Earth.

It has the title of the first five books in the Old Testament and represents the gateway of the entire Bible. It has Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronomy. Moses would become mediator and conveyor of the divine system.

The Pentateuch is the passageway to Prophets, Kings, and exemplifies temples and fortresses. It is the crossroads where beauty and sin, faith and conflict first meet. Currently, the religion has three central faiths, Christian, Jews, and Muslim. It has all been connected with the same history. In the events of the modern era, the crisis of Israeli hostility continues today, having territorial and religious turmoil of the origin of their citizens.

The Pentateuch: When God Was on Earth

Written by: Phyllis Glisan

