Submit Release
News Search

There were 649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,621 in the last 365 days.

The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Pentateuch: When God Was on Earth

The Main Books of the Old Testament

“To the pharaoh they cry, beaten and weak/ Now Moses returns, unto the Lord/ Is not deliverance, to be assured?/ To free us from this pharaoh sword?”—”
— by Phyllis Glisan.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Phyllis Glisan will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled The Pentateuch: When God Was on Earth. A religious book about how God created all the living things and the coming of his Son, Jesus. It mentions countries like the United States of America, Israel, Egypt, and others that have connections with God and other religious beings. The ending of time that God was on Earth.

It has the title of the first five books in the Old Testament and represents the gateway of the entire Bible. It has Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronomy. Moses would become mediator and conveyor of the divine system.

The Pentateuch is the passageway to Prophets, Kings, and exemplifies temples and fortresses. It is the crossroads where beauty and sin, faith and conflict first meet. Currently, the religion has three central faiths, Christian, Jews, and Muslim. It has all been connected with the same history. In the events of the modern era, the crisis of Israeli hostility continues today, having territorial and religious turmoil of the origin of their citizens.

The Pentateuch: When God Was on Earth
Written by: Phyllis Glisan
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 (925) 255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Pentateuch: When God Was on Earth

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.