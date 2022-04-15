The LA book Fair of 2022 presents, Faithful Living: Honoring God Through Persistence and Faith During Trying Times

Author Shares Encouraging Messages About Faith and Survival

“Then you look across the street and see your neighbor who does not confess Christ, who does not associate with any church, who lives a life of revelry, and who has issues with these so- called” — Donald R. Ruth.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Donald R. Ruth will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming

Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Faithful Living: Honoring God Through Persistence and Faith During Trying Times. A book to guide and help you during the issue of COVID-19 pandemic. It was made during the strong impact of the pandemic in America in early 2020. Currently, the death toll in America is nearing six hundred thousand. The loss in life and economy brought devastation and many people faced a daily struggle to remain safe while trying to provide for themselves and their families.

The book addresses a broad perspective about faith and perseverance. Another factor is how you were brought up by your family, the values of humility, kindness, and family-oriented, a system of creating a peaceful, loving family home with God. A discussion with thoughtful reflection and relevant scripture for the encouragement of those who seek a deeper connection to God.

Donald R. Ruth is married and a loving father. He holds a bachelor degree in theology from Christian Bible School and has master’s degree and doctorate degree of the same course from Andersonville Theological Seminary in Georgia. He served as pastor and founder and president of a religious institute. In August 2009, Pastor Ruth was the recipient of the Servant Heart Pastor of the Year Award from Christians Tools of Affirmation, Inc. This national award is given each year to a pastor who best exemplifies the characteristics of a pastor/servant.

Faithful Living: Honoring God Through Persistence and Faith During Trying Times

Written by: Donald R. Ruth

