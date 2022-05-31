Techlok Solutions announces new mobile device security system, Laplok
More than 1600 laptops are stolen daily - Techlok has the solutionBIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Techlok Solutions, LLC has announced it will soon be releasing a new patented security product, Laplok ™ . The device can be installed on any laptop, Mac or tablet, ensuring the device and all data are secure.
LapLok ™ is the ultimate mobile security solution that will revolutionize the way employees work outside the office. With the increase of remote workers and more than 70% of American companies employing at least one remote worker, this new product is crucial to protect these employees, mobile devices, and proprietary information from theft.
Techlock Co-Founder and President Ryan Angott said, "Modern problems require modern solutions. The four secure walls of the office are gone forever in most businesses. With cyber security and data privacy at an all-time high, we saw the need for our secure solution."
It is estimated that there are two billion laptops in circulation in the world and that laptop loss or theft costs businesses $6 billion annually in the US. Laptops are lost or stolen every 53 seconds, putting company and personal data at risk. Public places like coffee shops, cafés, and restaurants are the most likely locations for laptop theft.
Laplok ™ is strong, lightweight, easy to use, and priced right. The compact accessory secures laptops and tablets to tabletops so users can quickly move about while working in a mobile environment such as a shared work space, coffee shop, or restaurant. The pocket-sized device was developed for anyone choosing to work or use mobile computers in public spaces, from employees working remotely to students, digital nomads, and even people spending time relaxing in a coffee shop. With its competitive price, Laplok ™ is an affordable solution for businesses and people that need to protect their laptop investments.
While there are many security products on the market, most of them require a cable lock port, which means they won't work with around 50 percent of laptops, including Macs. LapLok ™ is the world's first security product that retrofits any PC, Mac, or tablet without needing a cable lock port. The device also has a tamper-proof alarm. The LapLok ™ Pro will have integrated smart Bluetooth technology letting users set the alarm volume and be notified via text if their device is tampered with.
The LapLok ™ design is simple but effective. The user attaches a permanent self-adhesive razor-thin steel strip to the bottom of the laptop. When not in use, it folds in and is unobtrusive. The metal piece slips into the LapLok ™ latching port when ready for use. To lock, press down on the leverage clamp for an ultra-tight gripping force to the table. The user then sets their 3 or 4-digit pin on the keypad to arm the device.
Techlok Solutions, LLC is a cutting-edge company that offers a wide range of innovative products and services. The company was founded in 2018 by a father-son team of seasoned entrepreneurs, Ryan and Paul Angott, with a track record of success in developing and commercializing innovative consumer and security products. The duo has sold over $100 million worth of products they invented, including a variety of consumer security products. Techlok Solutions is committed to continuing the team's tradition of success by bringing innovative new products to market.
LapLok ™ is expected to begin pre-launch sales in May with an Indiegogo campaign to raise funding. For more information, visit https://igg.me/at/laplok.
