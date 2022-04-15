The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, When the Light Switch Went Off

The Perseverance in Life and It's Hard Work

“The veil can be lifted on those family relationships you have been struggling with for years And suddenly, you begin to see yourself more clearly.”—” — by Loren Hernandez.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Loren Hernandez will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled When the Light Switch Went Off. An empowering book that guides you on a journey of personal growth, self-love, happiness, and fulfillment. It can help both men and women pursue the growth they want in life. Self- realization if you experience drastic changes. The author shares what can help you - either in a relationship or any other circumstance that warrants healing - much of this she learned the hard way. A literary path of helping who you are and helping you love yourself and find who you are right now.

The author shares, “the book is made in hopes of reaching others that may have been through some of the same things that she may have been through. A point of view that can relate to all. Or perhaps, it could change someone’s view and create a more positive way of thinking. Learning a new perspective may sometimes be difficult but can be life-changing. An open-minded book.”

Currently, Loren Hernandez lives in New Jersey with her family. She grew up on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in New York City. She considers herself a native of that place. Loren is a Critical Care Registered Nurse serving and helping patients amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the Light Switch Went Off

Written by: Loren Hernandez

