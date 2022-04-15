Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, My Father Killed President John F. Kennedy

The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy

“These men knew the time had finally arrived that no one had believed would ever take place in their lives.”—”
— Bruce H. Bell.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Bruce H. Bell will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled My Father Killed President John F. Kennedy. Based on true-to-live events during the assassination of Former President John F. Kennedy. The author researched, compiled publications, and other people have contributed that cover the story of assassination of president John F. Kennedy since 1964. One of respected critics is Robert Groden who has been accepted as the world’s leading authority on the photographic evidence in the Kennedy murder since 1973. One of the biggest crimes happened in the United States of America. The readers should be open minded and understand what the author intended to bring to his story.

“The story of a conflicted boy exposed to the planners and planning of the Kennedy assassination. We witness his emotional reactions and are introduced to the major players, their motivations and the actual choreography of the shootings. Engrossing, an easy read. Can’t wait for the movie or mini series.”
— Amazon Customer Review.

“Yes, I always knew that the Kennedy assassination was a conspiracy. Everything in this book concurred with my basic belief in the conspiracy. This story ties together a few things that I was confused about, namely Officer Tippit and the Texas Movie Theater. This was probably the best book on the Kennedy murder I have ever read.”
— Goodreads Review.

My Father Killed President John F. Kennedy
Written by: Bruce H. Bell
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

