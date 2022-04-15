The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, 1959

An Alien Spacecraft in the Farm Field and Other Government Issues

“The fog was comforting, blanketing the vast grassy lawn, as the three-story red-brick schoolhouse loomed vaguely at the end of the sidewalk.”—” — by Randall J. Björk

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Randall J. Björk M.D. will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled 1959. A science fantasy fiction novel set in 1959, a farm kid from North Dakota, Jack Marshall, and other friends helped their other friend, Tommy Clemens who, before going to school, had seen an alien spacecraft land in a pigsty on his family farm and other encounters. Their town sheriff is called in

to investigate. He led the field investigation of The Roswell UFO incident back in 1947 while stationed at Roswell Army Airfield. The investigation went bigger as the government classified the findings of the event. An Air Force delegation from Area 51, including the sheriff’s lover, Barbara, is sent to quash the investigation.

While the book explores the changes of marital status to all adults in the story, the tone is childhood whimsical compassion, romantic pathos, murderous deception, and theological intrigue, with foreshadowing of modern music and popular culture. An amusing story with sprinkling peppery language.

Dr. Randall J. Björk is a neurologist in Mishawaka, Indiana. He received his medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School and has been in practice for more than twenty years.

1959

Written by: Randall J. Björk M.D.

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.