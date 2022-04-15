Taming the Beast of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder: From a Psychiatric Therapist Who Struggled Terribly with OCD

Insight of Psychiatric Therapist of Obsessive- Compulsive Disorder

“Compulsions are mental or physical things you do repeatedly in a desperate and often futile attempt to lessen your anxiety. Sometimes, compulsions have little to do with obsessive thoughts.”—” — by Cathy Goldstein Mullin,

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Cathy Goldstein Mullin, LICSW, M.Ed. will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled, Taming the Beast of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder: From a Psychiatric Therapist Who Struggled with OCD and Now Teaches Others.

A comprehensive review book about the psychological disorder named Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder. According to Mayo Clinic, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) features a pattern of unwanted thoughts and fears (obsessions) that lead you to do repetitive behaviors (compulsions). These obsessions and compulsions interfere with daily activities and cause significant distress.

It is known as a bizarre and brutal disorder, written by the author who was a psychiatric therapist who heavily experienced, got a cure, and dedicated her life to treating it.

With scenarios and explanations, goosebumps of the situations happened altogether and that is Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder. The disorder can even come from biological and genetic roots. If you want to help those people with OCD, it is a must-read.

Cathy Goldstein Mullin, LICSW, M.Ed., is a psychiatric therapist who specializes in treating Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder. She experienced the disorder personally and treated people professionally. She has a private practice on the North Shore of Boston where she treats children, adolescents, and adults.

Taming the Beast of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder: From a Psychiatric Therapist Who

Struggled with OCD and Now Teaches Others

Written by: Cathy Goldstein Mullin, LICSW, M.Ed.

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.