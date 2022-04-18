Indoor Harvest Corp. Announces Extension of Asset Acquisition Letter of Intent with Electrum Partners, LLC
Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD)AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCPK: INQD), a publicly traded company focused on the hemp and related industries, announced in an 8-K filing on Thursday April 14th, that Indoor Harvest Corp. and Electrum Partners, LLC mutually agreed on April 11, 2022, to extend their Asset Acquisition Letter of Intent deadline to allow more time to complete the necessary and required steps to consummate the transaction properly. The Asset Acquisition Letter of Intent is and continues to be non-binding.
“We are greatly looking forward to completing the transaction with Electrum Partners. The delay is necessary to get the details right but will in no way impact our day-to-day operations and focus on evaluating and acquiring businesses within the hemp and related industries,” said Leslie Bocskor, CEO of Indoor Harvest Corp.
The company is focused on executing its business strategy in the industry business verticals outlined in the information presentation deck which was shared in an 8-K filing on Feb 14, 2022. All current efforts to acquire and build assets are proceeding as planned with minimal impact from the delay in finalizing the purchase agreement between Electrum Partners, LLC and Indoor Harvest Corp. as outlined in the Asset Acquisition Letter of Intent.
####
About Indoor Harvest:
Indoor Harvest Corp’s current strategy is to position the Company as an integrated consolidation platform offering companies focused on hemp, other hemp-related products, CBD and other hemp based compounds with the potential to be part of a bigger opportunity while sharing intellectual capital, technology, expanded business networks, along with access to new capital markets and liquidity for investors.
Forward-Looking Statements
Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Benjamin Rote
Indoor Harvest Corp
contact@indoorharvest.com