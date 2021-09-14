Indoor Harvest Corp. Announces Audit, OTC and Filings Resolutions and Advancement
Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD)AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCPK: INQD) announces today major success with OTC Markets in updating its filings and bringing current its public information trading status.
The Company has filed its latest due Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to bring SEC required filings materially current. This includes the last due Form 10-K 2020 annual report. As a result, on September 8th, OTC Markets updated the current reporting status of the Company with an updated designation of “Current Information”, removing the “Stop Sign” and the “SEC Delinquent Reporting” status signs. It is the Company’s expectation that it may potentially benefit over the next few weeks as retail and major brokerage firms update their internal OTC Rule 15c2-11 affected OTC stock lists regarding trading restrictions based upon their respective internal policies and timelines.
CEO Leslie Bocskor stated, “The Company will continue with ongoing efforts to establish its foundation to begin implementing its business model. We are focused on leveraging our 2021-2022 new outlook plan, incorporating mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures, as part of an M&A/vertical integration strategy. Primarily, we are looking for acquisition targets or partners with synergistic enterprises in the Cannabis related industry for an integrated consolidation platform. Our platform will offer opportunities to companies focused on cannabis related products, technologies, deliverables, and services, including hemp, hemp related, new nutraceuticals, supplements, and cannabinoid related areas of focus. The management team brings financial and operational expertise with a robust business and market network to support our partner companies.”
About Indoor Harvest:
Indoor Harvest Corp’s current strategy is to position the Company as an integrated consolidation platform offering cannabis industry companies focused on hemp, other hemp-related products, and CBD, with the potential to be part of a bigger opportunity while sharing intellectual capital, technology, expanded business networks, along with access to new capital markets and liquidity for investors.
Forward-Looking Statements
Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Investor Relations Contact:
Benjamin Rote
Indoor Harvest Corp
indoorharvestcorp@gmail.com