Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation to Host 40th Annual Red Rose Ball Benefit on May 6
Black Tie Event Supports Community Health Outreach Efforts in Northeast Florida
Those who sponsor and attend this annual event help us provide compassionate healthcare to those who need it most.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation will host its 40th annual Red Rose Ball event to be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 6 at The River Club in Downtown Jacksonville, according to Virginia Hall, president of Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation.
— Virginia Hall, president of Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation
This year’s black-tie gala is raising money to help Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation support the organization’s public health outreach ministries that serve women, children, and families in Northeast Florida. Such services include education programs to combat infant mortality, physical exams for underserved children, and infant health screenings.
“Those who sponsor and attend this annual event help us provide compassionate healthcare to those who need it most,” Hall said. “The support impacts the lives of thousands of underserved and underinsured children and families in our area.”
With funds from last year’s event, Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation provided families with prenatal and postnatal healthcare services including childbirth classes, safe sleep practices, postpartum assessments and instruction on newborn care and breastfeeding. In addition, the Foundation’s Mobile Health Pediatric Outreach Ministry provided 3,765 free school and sports physicals to underserved children in our community.
For more information, or to register for the event, please visit givestvincents.org/red-rose-ball. For information about sponsoring the event, please call McKenna O’Neill at (904) 438-4458 or email her at mckenna.oneill@ascension.org.
Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation is a not-for-profit, philanthropic organization established in 1982 that provides quality, compassionate healthcare to the community’s most vulnerable. The Foundation provides financial assistance to support the mission of the century-old Ascension St. Vincent’s based in Jacksonville, Fla., and operates a variety of programs aimed at enhancing the current and future healthcare needs in its five-county service area. For more information, visit GiveStVincents.org.
