2nd Annual Behavioral Health Summit April 19-20 to Focus on Innovation
Florida DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris Among Speakers Highlighting New Ways to Meet Today’s Challenges
Through the Innovation Summit, we’ve learned about incredible work being done in our field to stretch resources and improve how we serve people.”LAKE NONA, FLORIDA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an environment challenged by historic increases in mental health issues and substance abuse, innovative leaders are finding bold new ways to meet the challenges through collaboration and creativity. Celebrating and replicating that type of success will be the focus of LSF Health Systems’ Second Annual Behavioral Health Innovation Summit held April 19-20 in Lake Nona, FL.
— Dr. Christine Cauffield, CEO of LSF Health Systems
Online registration for the live event remains open through April 13. Information about the summit, its agenda, speakers, presenters, panelists, and more is available at LSFHealthSystems.org.
Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris will deliver opening remarks at the summit on April 19, discussing major innovations she’s implemented at the Department since taking the helm a little more than one year ago. Harris has been a leader in a push for increased collaboration among state offices. She’s instituted regular behavioral health conferences among state agencies, law enforcement officials, private providers, and community partners to break barriers and enhance coordination among those who provide mental health and substance abuse services.
Harris will join state leaders, funders, global fundraising expert Bob Carter, and author/innovation coach Nick Kittle, as well as local providers and community partners presenting new ideas and innovations at the summit. The full summit agenda is available online here.
“Even before the pandemic hit, LSF Health Systems saw a need to celebrate and encourage new ways to meet the challenges facing today’s behavioral health professionals,” said Dr. Christine Cauffield, CEO of LSF Health Systems. “Through the Innovation Summit, we’ve learned about incredible work being done in our field to stretch resources and improve how we serve people. Bringing all these amazing thought leaders together has been one of the most important things we’ve done during the last five years.”
Sponsors for the two-day event include the Florida Department of Children and Families, Janssen Neuroscience, Humana, Humana Healthy Horizons, the Here4YOUth Initiative of Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation and Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Nona Scientific Laboratory, and Health-Tech Consultants.
LSF Health Systems is one of seven behavioral health Managing Entities contracted by the Florida Department of Children and Families to manage the state-funded system of behavioral health care for people who face poverty and are without insurance. LSF Health Systems serves a 23-county region in Northeast and North Central Florida. For more information, visit lsfhealthsystems.org.
