Proactive Dealer Solutions Launches Brooke’s Scheduler & Garage with Enhanced Integration with CDK Drive DMS
New scheduling tool leverages Brooke.ai digital voice assistant to optimize service shop management and scheduling controls for CDK DMS customers
Brooke.ai is a welcome addition to our vibrant program that provides dealers with a range of partner choices and the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with our applications.”HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proactive Dealer Solutions, a provider of effective lead management and conversion services for auto dealers today announced the launch of Brooke’s Scheduler & Garage tool with enhanced integration with CDK Drive dealer management system (DMS) as a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program. Dealerships using the CDK DMS can now schedule service appointments and optimize shop management using the scheduling tool and Brooke.ai, the intelligent, conversational Digital Voice Assistant (DVA).
Brooke's Scheduler & Garage is an online service scheduling tool designed to streamline the management of fixed operations and improve customer service. Dealers using CDKDrive can now automatically manage shop capacity and inbound service calls without manual intervention. This integration simplifies the scheduling process for dealers by enabling the scheduling tool to pull service appointments, contact information, and vehicle information from CDK Drive, as well as push any appointments created from Brooke’s Scheduler & Garage into the DMS.
In addition to robust scheduling functionality such as capacity scheduling, daily shop loading, and a customer transportation manager, Brooke’s Scheduler & Garage optimizes shop management with garage features. These include a vehicle manager to control vehicles serviced, shop loading based on service type and technician skills, and op code mapping to ensure appointments are scheduled with the correct op code every time.
Dealers using CDK Drive will also be able to leverage the power of the Brooke.ai DVA to answer 100 percent of inbound service calls, access the scheduling tool, ask for a preferred appointment time, and confirm the appointment. With studies showing an average of 30 percent of inbound service calls are lost, abandoned on hold, or misrouted, having Brooke.ai ensures every call connects which could result in tens of thousands of dollars in additional revenue every year. Brooke.ai also provides callers with basic dealership information, such as service hours. She quickly transfers more complex or non-appointable calls to the correct person at the dealership.
“We’re dedicated to helping auto dealerships answer every inbound service call and efficiently manage their service bays,” said Jason Beckett, chief operating officer, Proactive Dealer Solutions. “With our new scheduling tool and Brooke.ai, the over 17,000 dealerships that use CDK Drive can now improve the service experience and drive operational efficiency while alleviating service advisors and BDC agents from the demands of inbound service calls.”
Brooke’s Scheduler & Garage is available to customers 24/7 and the DVA communicates in a conversational and natural way with contextual awareness and adaptive behavior, much like common DVA home devices such as Alexa and Google Home. CDK Drive and Brooke’s Scheduler will work seamlessly together to create a modern service experience that meets customer expectations while creating additional revenue opportunities for dealerships.
“We’re pleased to introduce Brooke’s Scheduler & Garage as the newest member of the CDK Global Partner Program,” said Sandy Orlando, senior vice president, Data and Fortellis, CDK Global. “Brooke.ai is a welcome addition to our vibrant program that provides dealers with a range of partner choices and the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with our applications. "
To learn more visit https://www.brooke.ai/ or click here to schedule a demo.
About Proactive Dealer Solutions:
Proactive Dealer Solutions serves the automotive industry as a leading provider of proprietary software and training solutions that revolutionize the automotive customer experience. The company helps dealers connect and convert more leads, and increase customer loyalty and revenue for both fixed and variable ops. Founded in 2001, Proactive Dealer Solutions quickly became known as the authority in the Business Development concept and is an industry disruptor in this space, establishing more than 4,000 BDCs across the US and Canada. Pioneers in BDC activity and performance tracking software, the company continues to evolve as the leading customer experience (CX) solutions provider in today's competitive marketplace.
Proactive Dealer Solutions approaches partnerships with automotive dealers and OEMs through comprehensive, customizable training programs and a robust software suite that transforms the dealership’s culture through people, process, and technology; believing that every dealer has the ability to be GREAT and deserves that opportunity.
About the CDK Global Partner Program
The CDK Partner Program now numbers more than 575 partner companies and 1,000 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data, workflow integration, and intelligent insights to a wide range of third parties, OEMs, and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, visit cdkglobal.com/us/partners-list.
About CDK Global, Inc.
With approximately $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of retail technology and software as a service (SaaS) solutions that help dealers and auto manufacturers run their businesses more efficiently, drive improved profitability and create frictionless purchasing and ownership experiences for consumers. Today, CDK serves over 15,000 retail locations in North America.
