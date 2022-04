EASA Compliant Gen Fam Aircraft Training Available from AETS-Sofema

Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) is pleased to provide specialist Gen Fam training delivered by our partner company AETS-Sofema

SOFIA, BULGARIA, April 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- EASA Part CAMO Compliant Gen Fam Aircraft Training for Continuing Airworthiness ManagersEASA Part CAMO Compliant Gen Fam Aircraft Training for Nominated PersonsAETS-Sofema offers the following Aircraft Type Training General Familiarization & Refresher Courses:Airbus Gen Fam * Boeing Gen Fam * Bombardier Gen Fam * Embraer Gen FamSofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com is pleased to provide specialist Gen Fam training delivered by our partner company AETS-Sofema for the following Aircraft Types:- Airbus 320 Family CEO (Any engine) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days- Airbus 320 Family NEO (PW1100 or LEAP-1A) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days- Boeing 737-300/400/500 (CL) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Day- Boeing 737-600/700/800/900 (NG) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days- Boeing 737-7/8/9 (MAX) PART 147 – Category C – 5 Days- Boeing 737-7/8/9 (MAX) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days- Boeing 757-200/300 (Any Engine) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days- Boeing 767-200/300/400 (Any Engine) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days- Boeing 777-200/300 (Any Engine) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days- Boeing 787-8/9/10 (Any Engine) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days- Bombardier BO-100-1A10 (Honeywell AS907) Challenger 300/350 General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days- Bombardier CL-600-2B16 (variant CL604) Challenger 604/605/650 (GE CF34) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days- Bombardier CL-600-2B19 CRJ100/200 Challenger 850 (CF34) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days- Bombardier CL-600-2C10/-2D15/-2D24/-2E25 CRJ 700/900/1000 (GE CF34) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days- Embraer 135/145 (AE3007A) (Legacy 600/650) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 DaysCourses Delivered by Qualified AETS-Sofema InstructorsSpecializing in training for CAMO nominated Persons and other technical staff in compliance with AMC1 CAMO.A.305(c) Personnel requirements (ED Decision 2020/002/R) (knowledge of a relevant sample of the type(s) of aircraft gained through a formalized training course. These courses should be at least at a level equivalent to Part-66 Appendix III Level 1 General Familiarization.)They are courses which cover the general layout and functionality of the aircraft and its systems (including engines and instruments) as outlined in the Systems Description Section of the Aircraft Maintenance Manual/Instructions for Continued Airworthiness.AETS-Sofema provides real-time, instructor-led General Familiarization training either by Assisted Learning (Classroom) or by Distance Learning Synchronous (DLS) using a virtual meeting platform.Note: AETS- Sofema courses are NON-CAT C specifically aimed at CAMO Staff.Next Steps – Please see the courses here or email team@sassofia.com