Recall Masters Partners with Reynolds and Reynolds to Enhance Dealers’ Ability to Identify Vehicles with Open Recalls
Automated software helps auto dealers avoid penalties while prioritizing customer safety
Dealers are on the front lines of recall compliance, protecting consumers while preserving the OEM’s brand,”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recall Masters, the industry's leading provider of automotive recall data, technology, and communications, announced today it is partnering with the Reynolds and Reynolds Company to offer auto dealers a new product called Recall Management. Recall Management enhances dealers' ability to identify vehicles with open recalls, avoid penalties, and protect the lives of their customers and those sharing the road with them.
Recall Management runs automatically in the background, checking the entire dealership inventory at regular intervals to call dealers’ attention to recently issued recalls. The program uses easy-to-identify icons to alert sales and service staff to unaddressed recalls on the vehicle they are working on, checking in, or trying to sell.
This comprehensive recall software leverages extensive recall data from direct relationships with vehicle manufacturers, a dedicated research team, and other methods to ensure dealers have the most up-to-date information. Currently, more than one in four vehicles on the road have an open recall. With Recall Masters’ database of more than fifty leading providers supporting forty-six brands, NHTSA-mandated safety recalls and service bulletins issued by manufacturers are constantly monitored.
“Recall Masters is proud to provide Reynolds and its clients with access to data that will further vehicle safety for consumers and address key initiatives all dealerships value,” said Scott Alan, CEO of Recall Masters. “This partnership demonstrates the strength, experience, and leadership Reynolds brings to the auto industry. The inclusion of recall data in the Reynolds platform will not only save lives, but also assist dealers in their customer retention, parts, and service sales, and vehicle sales efforts.”
The announcement comes as the U.S. federal government is taking new steps to protect automotive consumers, including the introduction of the Used Car Safety Recall Repair Act in 2021 proposing financial penalties from the government and OEMs for dealers who are noncompliant with established safety standards.
Currently, selling a vehicle that does not comply with established safety standards can result in the NHTSA levying a maximum civil penalty of nearly $21,000 per offense.
“Dealers are on the front lines of recall compliance, protecting consumers while preserving the OEM’s brand,” said Jason Sideris, vice president of Fixed Operations Product Planning for Reynolds. “Recalls will continue to remain front and center for dealerships, as software, safety, and self-driving automation, electric vehicles, and other technological evolutions add to the complexity of vehicle manufacturing. And with NHTSA soon to have a new administrator, the focus on consumer safety will be higher than it has been in years."
For more information visit: https://www.reyrey.com/solutions/recall-management
About Recall Masters
Recall Masters is the leading provider of automotive recall data, technology, and communications, dedicated to helping automakers and their dealers expedite the repair of recalled vehicles and make the roadways safer for everyone. Greater recall awareness and proactive recall management help automakers protect their brand and build trusting relationships between automotive dealers and consumers alike. Recall Masters is a privately held company based in Laguna Hills, CA. To learn more about Recall Masters and comprehensive recall management, please call 888.651.4480, email info@recallmasters.com or visit www.recallmasters.com.
About Reynolds
Reynolds and Reynolds is a leading provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, and Celina, Ohio, as well as operations in Canada, in the U.K., and Europe. (www.reyrey.com)
