V20 Announces Sale of Post Road Property in Darien

The V20 Group has sold its property at 364 Boston Post Road in Darien to a Darien investor, a company spokesperson announced Thursday.

V20 purchased the once-dilapidated property in 2017 and completed a significant renovation of the building and parking area in 2019. The only remaining portion of the original structure are the brick walls that make up the sides and the back of the building.

The three retail business tenants that currently occupy the building – Orangetheory Fitness, Pasta Vita, and Greenfield Cleaners – will remain.

